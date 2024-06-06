Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,311 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Olin by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.2 %

Olin stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

