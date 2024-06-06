Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 70 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $210.54 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

