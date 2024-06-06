Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 11.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 42.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 393,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 31.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2842 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

