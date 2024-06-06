Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,915 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 1,243,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,030,000. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,447.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 522,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after buying an additional 488,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,111.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 346,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

