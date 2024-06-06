Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arteris were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.15. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,042 shares in the company, valued at $558,390.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,390.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,009 shares of company stock worth $628,540. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

About Arteris

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.