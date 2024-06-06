Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $3,189,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 17.6 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $127.10 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.