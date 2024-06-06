Trexquant Investment LP Has $110,000 Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,644 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Identiv were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Identiv

In related news, Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,161.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Identiv Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

