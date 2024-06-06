Trexquant Investment LP Invests $190,000 in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AerSale news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 35,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $265,283.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,374.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 50,077 shares of company stock valued at $367,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

ASLE opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $390.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

