Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $153,000 Investment in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

