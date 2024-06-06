Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

