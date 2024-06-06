Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $286.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.