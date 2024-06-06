Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Primis Financial worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $257.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 3,390 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631 in the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

