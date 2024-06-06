Trexquant Investment LP Sells 202,992 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,992 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CRBU stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

