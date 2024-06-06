Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,711 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,711 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Ranger Energy Services worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNGR. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,395,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,754,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,246,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $226.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.61. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

