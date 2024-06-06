Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90,120 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,210,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

