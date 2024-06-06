Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,512.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of -1.03. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

