Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOUS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 294,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 149,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOUS opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOUS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

