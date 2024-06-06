TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.39 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.