Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders Sells 53,454 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Elaine Sanders sold 152,259 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $76,129.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Elaine Sanders sold 4,992 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $2,246.40.

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

TMQ opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.