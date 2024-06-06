TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. Purchases 2,568 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,241.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,530.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $136,896.48.
- On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.17.
TruBridge Price Performance
TBRG opened at $9.75 on Thursday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on TBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
TruBridge Company Profile
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
