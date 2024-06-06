Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP) Insider Jason Carroll Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP – Get Free Report) insider Jason Carroll bought 1,000,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).

Jason Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Jason Carroll bought 500,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,053.69).

Tryptamine Therapeutics Price Performance

