Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.76

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.76 and traded as high as C$32.70. Tucows shares last traded at C$31.16, with a volume of 2,304 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$341.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.19.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 325.23% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of C$117.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

