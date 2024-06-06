Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. HSBC boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

