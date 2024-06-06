UBS Group AG Buys 26,666 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Premier by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $51,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 56.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.44. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,612. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

