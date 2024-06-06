UBS Group AG Purchases 615,920 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

IOVA opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

