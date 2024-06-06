UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,539 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of UiPath worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in UiPath by 3,273.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

