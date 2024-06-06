Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after purchasing an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 415,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,021 shares of company stock worth $1,980,924 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.