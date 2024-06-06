Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.35 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.13 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

