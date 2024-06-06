US Bancorp DE Acquires 13,231 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3,737.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in California Resources were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

California Resources stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.97.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

