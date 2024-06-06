US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,199 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in KB Home by 246.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KB Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 320,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

