US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 22.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,249,000 after purchasing an additional 231,631 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $6,848,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.