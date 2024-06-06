US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $217.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.