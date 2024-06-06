US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2,273.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sonos were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sonos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,005 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

