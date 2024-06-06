US Bancorp DE Buys 2,988 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.