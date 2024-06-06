US Bancorp DE Buys 8,584 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 269,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

PPBI opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.