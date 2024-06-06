US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of A10 Networks worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after buying an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,273,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 370,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

ATEN opened at $14.56 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

