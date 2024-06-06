US Bancorp DE Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 160.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

