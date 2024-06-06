US Bancorp DE Has $710,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $8,866,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in GoodRx by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -844.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

