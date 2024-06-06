US Bancorp DE Has $769,000 Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energizer were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,559,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 67.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

