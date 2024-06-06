US Bancorp DE Has $808,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 377.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $29,629,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.7 %

ELF opened at $184.56 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.