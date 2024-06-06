US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

AEIS stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.