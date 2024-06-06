US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

