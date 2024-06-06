US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,707 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,332,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

