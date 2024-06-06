US Bancorp DE Purchases 232 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,528,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of SPXC opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

