US Bancorp DE Purchases 351 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.