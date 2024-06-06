US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

