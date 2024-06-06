US Bancorp DE Sells 1,886 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ventas were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.