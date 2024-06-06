US Bancorp DE Sells 448 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

