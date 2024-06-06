US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 131.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.58.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

