Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $192.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.34 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.63 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

